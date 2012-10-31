BEIJING The world should act with greater urgency to support the mediation efforts of the U.N.-Arab League's Syria peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi as the situation is worsening, state media quoted China's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday.

Yang Jiechi also repeated a call for all sides in the Syria conflict to cease fire immediately and take steps towards forming a transitional government, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"The international community should fully cooperate with and support envoy Brahimi's mediation efforts with a more intense sense of urgency and responsibility," the report cited Yang as telling Brahimi during a meeting in Beijing.

"Relevant parties should as soon as possible appoint authoritative representatives to come up with a roadmap for a political transition with the help of envoy Brahimi and the international community," Yang added.

"China believes that the situation in Syria is worsening by the day," he said. "The only realistic way out is to resolve the Syria issue through political channels."

Syrian warplanes bombed rebel targets with renewed intensity on Tuesday after the end of a widely ignored four-day truce between President Bashar al-Assad's forces and insurgents which had been proposed by Brahimi.

China and Russia have vetoed three U.N. resolutions condemning Assad's government for the violence.

But China has been keen to show it is not taking sides and has urged the Syrian government to talk to the opposition and take steps to meet demands for political change. It has said a transitional government should be formed.

