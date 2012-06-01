OSLO U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday Russia's stance on the conflict in Syria was seen as supporting the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

"I repeat the appeal that I have made to Russia because their position of claiming not to take a position is certainly viewed in the Security Council, in Damascus and elsewhere, as a position supporting the continuity of the Assad regime," Clinton told a news conference.

"And if Russia is prepared, as President Putin's remarks seem to suggest, to work with the international community to come together to plan a political transition, we will certainly be ready to cooperate," she added.

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)