WASHINGTON Russia will put at risk what it sees as its vital interests in the Middle East if it does not move forward more constructively on Syria, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday.

"Russia says it wants peace and stability restored. It says it has no particular love lost for (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad and it also claims to have vital interests in the region and relationships that it wants to continue to keep. They put all of that at risk if they do not move more constructively right now," Clinton told reporters at a news conference.

