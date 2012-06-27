Scuffles, tear gas as anti-police protests reach Paris
PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.
HELSINKI U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she was "keeping her calendar open" for international mediator Kofi Annan's proposed meeting on Syria on Saturday and hoped it would be a turning point in the crisis.
Clinton said she was awaiting Annan's formal announcement of the Geneva meeting, and that the United States fully endorsed a road map for a political transition in Syria that Annan has circulated to major powers.
"If we can meet on the basis of that road map...then I think a meeting makes a lot of sense," Clinton told reporters in Helsinki where she is on an official visit. "I'm keeping my calendar open for a meeting with a great hope that this perhaps can be a turning point in the very tragic circumstances affecting the Syrian people at this time."
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn, editing by Tim Pearce)
PARIS France's financial prosecutor said on Thursday she would pursue an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon, dealing a new blow to the ex-prime minister's faltering election campaign.
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court on Thursday sentenced a former Syrian opposition fighter who now lives in Sweden to life in prison for war crimes.