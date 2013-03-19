ISTANBUL The Free Syrian Army rebel command said President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched a chemical weapon attack on the northern town of Khan al-Assal near Aleppo on Tuesday using a long-range missile.

"Fighting was raging in Khan al-Assal this morning and the regime's army hit the town with a long-range missile equipped with a chemical warhead. It also hit the area with conventional weapons from the air and with artillery," Louay al-Meqdad, the political coordinator for the rebel command told Reuters.

