MOSCOW Russia and the United States agreed at talks on Tuesday to try to arrange an international conference on ending the conflict in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

Kerry told a joint news conference with Lavrov that the aim was to bring together representatives of the Syrian government and opposition at the conference possibly by the end of this month.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Thomas Grove, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Steve Gutterman)