A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as he stands on the back of a pick-up truck in southern Idlib countryside June 9, 2014. Picture taken June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

WASHINGTON Dana Shell Smith, President Barack Obama's nominee to be ambassador to Qatar, said on Wednesday that the administration supported language in a Senate defence bill that would allow overt military training for the moderate Syrian opposition.

"It's my understanding that the administration does support the ... language in the (defence bill) to authorise training and equipment of the moderate opposition," Smith said during her Senate confirmation hearing.

Smith, currently a State Department senior adviser, was responding to a question about language included in the National Defense Authorization Act making its way through the Senate that would allow an overt, “Title 10” military training program for the moderate Syrian opposition, led by U.S. Special Operations forces.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)