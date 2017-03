BEIRUT Twenty one U.N. peacekeepers captured by Syrian rebels and held for three days in a southern Syrian village crossed the border into Jordan on Saturday, two rebel sources told Reuters.

"They are all on the Jordanian side now and they are in good health," said Abu Mahmoud, a rebel with the Yarmouk Martyrs brigade which detained the peacekeepers in the village of Jamla on Wednesday. He said he had crossed over into Jordan with them.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi and Mariam Karouny; Editing by Louise Ireland)