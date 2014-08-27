China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
WASHINGTON An American writer released this week after nearly two years of captivity in Syria said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of attention he received after returning home, he told reporters on Wednesday.
Peter Theo Curtis, 45, returned to the United States late Tuesday after being released on Sunday. He was captured in 2012 and held by Nusra Front, al Qaeda's official wing in Syria and rivals to the militant group Islamic State.
"I am overwhelmed with emotion," he said, speaking for the first time publicly at a briefing outside his family's home in Massachusetts, adding that he needs to spend time with his family.
"I suddenly remember how good the American people are, and what kindness they have in their hearts -- and to all those people I say a huge thank you from ... the bottom of my heart," he added.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.