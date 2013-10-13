BEIRUT Two suicide car bombs exploded in the centre of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday near a government television and radio building, state media said.

Syrian television showed footage of what appeared to be two burning vehicles, a fire engine and images from inside a nearby building where windows had been blown out.

State news agency SANA said "terrorists" had set off the two suicide car bombs close to Ummayad Square in central Damascus, causing damage to the General Authority for Television and Radio without causing casualties.

It quoted one source as estimating there were about 100 kg of explosives in one of the cars.

Rebels hold a number of suburbs in the outskirts of Damascus and have managed to carry out mortar and rocket strikes into central areas of the capital in recent months, although major attacks in the city centre are still relatively rare.

A car bomb killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more last month when it exploded in Rankus, a town 30 km (20 miles) north of Damascus.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alison Williams)