BEIRUT At least 11 children were killed in Damascus when mortars fell on a school in an eastern district of the Syrian capital, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred in Qaboun, a district in the east of the city, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The death toll was expected to rise because a number of those wounded were in critical condition, it said.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Dominic Evans)