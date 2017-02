AMMAN Jordan granted political asylum to a Syrian pilot who flew his MiG-21 fighter plane to the kingdom on Thursday, Minister of State for Information Samih al-Maaytah told Reuters.

The pilot flew over the border and landed his plane at the King Hussein airbase near Syria's southern border with Jordan, the first such defection since the start of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)