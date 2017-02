DAMASCUS Syria said on Thursday its ambassador to Iraq had left without prior warning, after Nawaf al Fares said he had defected.

"The Syrian foreign ministry declares that Nawaf al-Fares has been relieved of his duties and he no longer has any link to our embassy in Baghdad or the foreign ministry. The embassy in Iraq will continue carrying out its normal duties," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marwan Makdesi)