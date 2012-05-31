Bodies of 74 migrants found on west Libyan shore - Red Crescent
TRIPOLI The bodies of 74 migrants have been found washed up on a beach near the western Libya city of Zawiya, a Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday.
BEIRUT The Syrian government has released 500 prisoners who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the 14-month-old revolt, Syria's state media said on Thursday, two days after peace envoy Kofi Annan urged President Bashar al-Assad to free detainees.
"500 people involved in the events taking place in Syria, without blood on their hands, have been released," a newsflash on state TV read.
PARIS A senior Socialist minister said on Tuesday he might back centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, a new setback for the Socialists' official candidate Benoit Hamon, whose talks aimed at unifying the left are going nowhere.
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Suicide bombers attacked a court complex in Pakistan on Tuesday, killing five people and wounding 20, police officials said, the latest incident in a new surge of Islamist violence.