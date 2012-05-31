BEIRUT The Syrian government has released 500 prisoners who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the 14-month-old revolt, Syria's state media said on Thursday, two days after peace envoy Kofi Annan urged President Bashar al-Assad to free detainees.

"500 people involved in the events taking place in Syria, without blood on their hands, have been released," a newsflash on state TV read.

