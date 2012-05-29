AMBASSADORS EXPELLED:

Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain announced the expulsion of the Syrian ambassador or a senior diplomat. Canada said it was expelling the three remaining Syrian diplomats in Ottawa and the Netherlands also declared Syria's ambassador persona non-grata.

Gulf states have already withdrawn their ambassadors from Damascus and expelled Syrian envoys.

SYRIA SANCTIONED:

The European Union has frozen the assets or imposed travel bans on more than 120 senior Syrian officials, including President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma.

-- A 15th round of EU sanctions agreed on May 14 and took to 43 the number of Syrian companies, banks and other organizations on the blacklist list.

-- The United States has frozen the assets and banned U.S. businesses from dealings with Syria, adding to broader U.S. measures against Syria which had been in place since 2004.

-- Arab League states last November agreed to impose economic sanctions on Syria. The measures, the toughest yet imposed on a member state, included a suspension on all dealings with the Syrian central bank and the state-owned Commercial Bank of Syria, and a halt to financial dealings and trade agreements.

OIL:

EU governments agreed last September to ban imports of Syrian oil. The EU also banned European firms from making new investments in Syria's oil industry.

-- New EU sanctions also banned the export of equipment for the Syrian oil and gas industry as well as technical equipment used for surveillance.

-- The Syrian oil industry has lost around $4 billon due to sanctions imposed in September which banned crude oil imports from the country, Oil Minister Sufian Alao said last week.

