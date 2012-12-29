CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Saturday his country supported the Syrian revolution and that President Bashar al-Asasd's administration had no place in Syria's future.

Mursi said Egypt's priority was to halt the bloodshed and to work, with "Arab, regional and international support and consensus", for a political solution that would allow "the Syrian people to replace the current regime" with elected leaders.

"All of that while preserving the unity of Syria," Mursi, an Islamist, said during a televised speech to Egypt's Shura Council, or upper house of parliament. "There is no place for the current regime in the future of Syria."

Assad has been losing ground to rebels waging a 21-month-old uprising. Egyptians ousted their long-time authoritarian president, Hosni Mubarak, in a popular revolt in February 2011. Mursi won office in a free election earlier this year.

"The revolution of the Syrian people, which we support, will go forward, God willing, to realise its goals of freedom, dignity and social justice," Mursi added.

