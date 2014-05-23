EU's Tusk says 'no deal scenario' on Brexit would mostly hurt Britain
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
BEIRUT More than 20 people were killed when Syrian rebels shelled a tent being used for election campaigning in the southern province of Deraa, a monitoring group said on Friday.
At least 11 civilians, including a child, were among those killed in the attack which occurred in the al-Matar district of Deraa city on Thursday night, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Syria is holding an election next month that looks all but certain to give President Bashar al-Assad a third seven-year term. His opponents have dismissed the vote as a farce.
Images shared by anti-Assad activists online purportedly of the attack showed a burst of flame on a city street at night as people ran or stood nearby. The photographs could not be independently verified.
The death toll is expected to rise because about 30 people were seriously wounded in the attack, the Observatory said.
More than 160,000 people have been killed in Syria's three-year-old conflict, according to the Observatory, which monitors violence on both sides through a network of sources in the country. Millions more have fled their homes.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump paid $38 million (31 million pounds) in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.
ANKARA Dutch investment in Turkey is not at risk from the recent diplomatic row between the two countries, as Ankara's ire is focussed on the Dutch government, not its people or businesses, Turkey's minister for EU Affairs told Reuters.