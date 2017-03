LUXEMBOURG European Union governments agreed on Monday to ban the export of jet fuel to Syria because it is being used for air attacks on civilians, the EU said.

The step is part of a tightening of EU sanctions against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which is locked in a three-year-old civil war.

EU governments "reached a political agreement to impose an export ban on jet fuel and relevant additives being exported to Syria as they are being used for indiscriminate air attacks against civilians," an EU statement said.

