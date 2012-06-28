DAMASCUS An explosion tore through the car park outside Syria's highest court in central Damascus on Thursday, torching at least 20 cars, a Reuters witness said, but it was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

The building appeared intact as fire-fighters doused burning cars with water and ambulances arrived at the scene, with state television describing the attack as a "terrorist explosion".

The car park is used by lawyers and judges working at the Palace of Justice, Syria's highest court.

An uprising against President Bashar al-Assad that began with peaceful street protests 16 months ago evolved largely into an armed conflict after his forces continually attacked demonstrations. Rebel fighters are increasingly targeting symbols of a state they see as oppressive and autocratic.

On Wednesday, rebels stormed a pro-Assad Syrian television channel and militants have also targeted police and security personnel barracks. In April militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at the Central Bank building.

