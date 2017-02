BEIRUT Syrian state television reported a suicide bombing at a building housing one of the country's main intelligence branches, known as "national security", in a northern district of the capital Damascus on Wednesday.

It gave no details of casualties.

One resident who lives close to the site of the reported bombing said he had not heard any blast. Other residents contacted by telephone said the area around the incident, in the capital's Rawda district, had been sealed off.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans, Erika Solomon and Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Jon Boyle)