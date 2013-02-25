BEIRUT A powerful explosion shook the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, residents reported, and state television said it struck the eastern district of Qaboun.

The blast came after a series of car bombs in central Damascus last week, the most serious of which killed at least 60 people, according to activists.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has monitored the violence in Syria since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad erupted nearly two years ago, said there were no immediate details of casualties.

It said the explosion was followed by fierce clashes between rebels and security forces on the edge of the Qaboun neighbourhood.

(Editing by Michael Roddy)