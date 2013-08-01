Flame and smoke rise from the district of southeastern Wadi al-Dhahab in Homs August 1, 2013, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network. REUTERS/Khaled Tellawi/Shaam News Network/Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT A huge explosion hit the central Syrian city of Homs, blasting a fireball hundreds of metres into the air, video posted on the Internet on Thursday by opposition activists showed.

Activists said the explosion, which appeared to be significantly larger than most bombs used daily by either side in the two-year-old Syrian conflict, ripped through the southeastern neighbourhood of al-Nozha.

The neighbourhood is majority Alawite, the same sect as President Bashar al-Assad. Sunni Muslim insurgents have targeted Alawite areas, especially military positions, around the country with bombs and mortars.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Janet Lawrence)