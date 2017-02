BEIRUT Five explosions were heard on Wednesday near the north-western Damascus district of Muhajireen, close to the base of the Fourth Armoured Division that is led by President Bashar al-Assad's brother Maher, residents said.

It was not clear whether those forces were being targeted.

Syria's information minister denied on state television that any explosion had occurred at the base.

