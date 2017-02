PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on Tuesday ruled out ground intervention in Syria, saying the risk the conflict could spread was too great.

"The Syrian army is powerful. No state is ready to consider ground intervention at the current time. The risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region would be too high, particularly to Lebanon," Fabius said in an interview with French daily Le Monde.pol

