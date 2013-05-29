Silence is golden - May plays down Brexit talk at EU summit
BRUSSELS It was her last EU summit before launching Brexit, but British Prime Minister Theresa May was keener to talk about pretty much anything else.
PARIS France said on Wednesday its intelligence services believed there were as many as 4,000 guerrillas from Lebanon's Hezbollah militia fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's army.
"As far as Hezbollah militants present in the battlefield, the figures range from 3,000 to 10,000, our estimates are between 3,000 and 4000," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told lawmakers.
The United Nations' human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Wednesday that a dramatic increase in the role of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants backing Syrian government forces was inflaming regional tensions, without quoting any numbers.
(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Andrew Roche)
BRUSSELS It was her last EU summit before launching Brexit, but British Prime Minister Theresa May was keener to talk about pretty much anything else.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May defended her finance minister on Thursday against criticism for raising a tax on some self-employed workers in his budget, saying the measure was necessary and "fair".
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.