PARIS French support for a Western military intervention to end the bloodshed in Syria is waning, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, with 52 percent of respondents in favour against 65 percent in Spain and a minority in Germany and Italy.

The survey by pollster Ifop found that respondents in all four countries were less in favour of having their own armies participate in any action to curb a crackdown by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on an uprising against his rule.

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy backed a Western campaign in Libya last year, but France has shown no appetite for intervention in Syria. The spread and the growing intensity of violence in the country could however at some point raise questions of military backing of some kind for the rebels.

French support for action slipped from 58 percent in a survey by the same pollster three weeks ago.

In Germany, only 45 percent of those surveyed approved of the West taking military action in Syria, while in Italy the figure was just 43 percent. In both cases some two thirds of respondents were against their own country getting involved.

