Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
PARIS France will soon start supplying communications equipment to the Syrian opposition, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Paris has previously said it would consider the measure so that activists could organise better, avoid attacks and keep a record of events for the outside world.
"Regarding communications material we are going to start rolling it out," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero told reporters. "We are working on that."
Western powers are reluctant to provide arms to rebels whose ranks include anti-Western Islamists, but the United States has said it is already providing communications equipment.
(Reporting By John Irish)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
BEIRUT/ANKARA Iran summoned the Turkish ambassador in Tehran on Monday over comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan accusing the Islamic Republic of destabilising the region.