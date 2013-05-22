AMMAN Syrian President Bashar al-Assad must turn over power to a transitional government in order for a U.S. and Russian-backed peace conference to have any chance of success, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Wednesday.

"It is perfectly clear that the main aim of this possible conference is to bring in a transitional government for Syria which will have the full executive power," Fabius said before a meeting of the Friends of Syria alliance in Jordan's capital.

"The position of France is ... there has to be a transitional body which will have all the executive power. It means that in fact the powers which are today held by the president will be held by the transitional body. It is clear."

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy)