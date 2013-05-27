Sikh, told to leave country, shot in Washington state - police
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
BRUSSELS France is consulting its partners over how to respond to increasing evidence of chemical weapons use in Syria, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.
"There is increasingly strong evidence of localised use of chemical weapons," Fabius told reporters at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers. "That must all be verified, we are doing that with other partners."
"We are consulting with our partners to see what concrete consequences that we are going to draw from this," he said.
He was speaking after French newspaper Le Monde said it had first-hand accounts that forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had repeatedly used chemical weapons against rebel fighters in Damascus.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)
ISTANBUL A Syrian pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and taken to hospital, the Dogan news agency said on Sunday.
PARIS Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was under growing pressure to quit the race on Saturday as his party leaders brought forward a meeting to discuss the situation and former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.