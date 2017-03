PARIS The French parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Syria, government spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said.

"The president has taken the decision to summon parliament on Wednesday to assess the situation in Syria," she said following a cabinet meeting.

President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday that parliament would be informed as soon as possible about decisions on any action in Syria.

