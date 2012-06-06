ISTANBUL Ministers and high-level envoys from 15 countries and the European Union agreed on Wednesday at a meeting on Syria to convene a "coordination group" to provide support to the Syrian opposition, host country Turkey said in a statement.

Representatives at the meeting in Istanbul attended by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and ministers and high-level envoys from Turkey and European and Arab states discussed "additional steps" including coordination on an "effective and credible transition process" to lead to a "democratic, post-Assad Syria".

The 15 countries and the European Union agreed to send a representative to Istanbul on June 15-16 to attend the coordination meeting of all the Syrian opposition groups seeking an end to the rule of President Bashar al-Assad.

