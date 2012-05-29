BERLIN German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle expelled the Syrian ambassador on Tuesday, acting in concert with international partners, and urged the U.N. Security Council to consider again its stance on Syria.

"The Syrian regime is responsible for the terrible actions in Houla. Whoever there or elsewhere, violates the U.N. security council resolution by using heavy weapons against their own people must bear serious diplomatic and political consequences," Westerwelle said in a statement.

"We will push for a new engagement by the U.N. security council over the situation in Syria," Westerwelle added.

