North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reappointed Wael al-Halaqi as prime minister, state media reported on Sunday.
Assad was sworn in for a new term as president last month, requiring the formation of a new government. Halaqi was appointed in 2012 after his predecessor, Riad Hijab, fled Syria to join the opposition.
State media reported that Assad had issued a decree requiring Halaqi to form the new government. Halaqi, who wields little power, survived a bomb attack on his convoy in Damascus in 2013.
Assad was sworn in for a new seven-year term on July 16 after winning a presidential election that affirmed his grip on power more than three years into the country's civil war.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.