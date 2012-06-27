GENEVA International peace envoy Kofi Annan intends to convene a high-level meeting on Syria in Geneva this Saturday as the conflict there intensifies, his deputy said on Wednesday.

The joint United Nations-Arab League envoy, whose peace plan for Syria has so far failed to halt the bloodshed, is working with foreign governments and all sides in the war to bring about a peaceful and comprehensive settlement, Jean-Marie Guehenno said.

"But this effort cannot be open-ended. Time is running out. Syria is spiralling into deeper and more destructive violence," Guehenno told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Annan's efforts in recent weeks have focused on setting up an action group on Syria which he now wants to convene on Saturday to find a common position on a resolution to the crisis, Guehenno said.

At the moment, "all sides appear to not believe in the possibility of a political solution," he said.

"The opposition remains divided between those who favour a peaceful political solution, those who reject any understanding with the government, and those who support continued armed resistance," he said.

Western diplomats said they had not received any firm word of the Geneva meeting.

It was not clear how the question of Iran's participation - which the United States, Britian and France have objected to due to stalled talks on Tehran's nuclear programme - has been resolved. Tehran is a neighbour of Syria and close Assad ally.

France said Annan's action group must find a common position on a credible political solution to the crisis.

"The action group should agree on the principles of a democratic transition in Syria as well as the priority which is to stop the repression and allow the free access of humanitarian aid to the civilian population," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero said in Paris.

"If this meeting in Geneva on Saturday is confirmed, this is the message that France will bring," he said.

Chinese diplomat Xia Jingge, speaking to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, said that Annan's mediation and plan were an important and realistic channel to ease the violence and pave the way for a political solution.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, additional reporting by John Irish in Paris; Editing by Angus MacSwan)