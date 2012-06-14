HAFFEH, Syria A United Nations convoy arrived in the Syrian town of Haffeh on Thursday to find it almost deserted, with burnt down state buildings, abandoned shops and a corpse in the street, a Reuters photographer travelling with the convoy said.

After days of intense clashes between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebel fighters the convoy entered Haffeh, two days after the monitors were forced to turn back from the site due to attacks by angry residents.

International envoy Kofi Annan said on Monday he was worried residents were trapped in Haffeh, while the United States said it feared a "potential massacre" was under way. Rebels pulled out of the town on Tuesday evening.

Smoke rose from destroyed buildings and burnt out cars in the town, where there were signs of heavy bombardment. Only two people were seen as the monitors entered the town, but both delined to speak about events in Haffeh.

The main offices of the ruling Baath party, the town's post office and a branch of the Ministry of Agriculture had also been burnt down. A corpse lay abandoned on the pavement.

A pro-democracy uprising against Assad's autocratic rule erupted in March 2011 but has become increasingly violent after a crackdown by Assad's forces, who the United Nations say have killed 10,000 people.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Herve Ladsous says the conflict is now a civil war, with the government losing "large chunks of territory in several cities to the opposition" and trying to retake them.

