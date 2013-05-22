AMMAN British Foreign Secretary William Hague called on Wednesday for a speedy convening of a Syrian peace conference to reduce the risk of regional conflagration which he blamed on stepped up support for President Bashar al-Assad from Iran and Hezbollah.

Speaking before a meeting of Assad's Western and regional opponents in Jordan, Hague said Britain wanted international powers to set a date in the next few days for a conference to try to end Syria's two-year conflict.

"It is important that it takes place as quickly as possible because people are dying and more and more people are driven from their homes. The risk to regional stability grow every day so this something that cannot be debated endlessly," Hague said.

"It is very clear that the Syrian regime is receiving a great deal of support, increasing support in recent months from outside Syria from Hezbollah and Iran. This is a regime that is increasingly dependent on external support," Hague said in a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart Nasser Judeh.

His comments echoed those of an EU diplomatic source, speaking late on Tuesday.

"Since November the regime has been able to go on the offensive not because it is stronger, but because those backing it - Iran, Russia, Hezbollah - are directly helping it either through weapons, planning of operations or financial assistance," the source attending the meeting in Amman said.

Britain and France have been trying to persuade the European Union to amend sanctions on Syria to allow some weapons to be sent to rebel forces.

"We do want to amend the arms embargo on the (opposition) National Coalition in order to be able to... have the legal right to provide ... increased assistance, including if we decided to do so, lethal assistance," Hague said.

"So the decision we need to take in Europe certainly within the next 10 days is about the rules of that embargo, decisions about sending lethal equipment," Hague said. "Decisions about that will depend on what happens in the coming days."

Assad and his supporters would be mistaken to believe they could resolve the crisis by a decisive military defeat of their opponents, he said. "They need a political solution whatever the circumstances on the ground ... Their county is collapsing beneath them," he added.

Judeh struck an upbeat tone about the propects of a political outcome of the bloody conflict, saying headway had been made in recent months. "There has been progress on the road to a political solution and we now have an agreement on the way to do this," he said.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Additional reporting by John Irish)