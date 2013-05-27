Sikh, told to leave country, shot in Washington state - police
A Sikh man was shot and wounded in Washington state by an attacker who approached him in his driveway and told him to leave the country, police and media reported on Saturday.
LONDON Britain said on Monday the European Union should be prepared to amend its arms embargo on Syria so that EU countries could supply some rebel groups with weapons and said if that were not possible each country could have its own sanctions policy.
"It is important to show that we are prepared to amend our arms embargo that the Assad regime gets a clear signal that it has to negotiate seriously," British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in comments broadcast on BBC television.
ISTANBUL A Syrian pilot who bailed out as his warplane crashed on Turkish territory has been found by a Turkish rescue team and taken to hospital, the Dogan news agency said on Sunday.
PARIS Embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was under growing pressure to quit the race on Saturday as his party leaders brought forward a meeting to discuss the situation and former allies shied away from a planned rally to support him.