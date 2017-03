Free Syrian Army fighters and residents gather around a convoy of U.N. vehicles carrying a team of United Nations chemical weapons experts at one of the sites of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Damascus' suburbs of Zamalka August 28, 2013. U.N. chemical weapons experts... REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

LONDON Foreign Secretary William Hague called on Wednesday for the United Nations Security Council to try to stop the bloodshed in Syria by agreeing a UK-backed resolution to take "necessary measures" there to protect civilians.

"We believe it's time the U.N. Security Council shouldered its responsibilities on Syria which for the last two and a half years it has failed to do," Hague told reporters, saying he feared Russia and China would block the resolution.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Addison)