Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halki talks to media in Damascus April 29, 2013, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

BEIRUT Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halki said on Tuesday his country supported a Russian proposal for Damascus to give up chemical weapons to avoid a possible U.S. military strike.

Syrian state television quoted Halki as saying the government backed the initiative in order "to spare Syrian blood". Interfax news agency earlier reported that Syria's foreign minister had told the speaker of Russia's parliament in Moscow that Syria accepted the proposal.

(Editing by Janet Lawrence)