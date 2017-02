BEIRUT United Nations monitors reported on Monday Syrian helicopters firing on two rebel towns north of the city of Homs, a spokeswoman for the observer mission said.

"U.N. observers reported heavy fighting in Rastan and Talbiseh, north of the city (of Homs), with mortar shelling as well as firing from helicopters, machine guns and smaller arms," Sausan Ghosheh said in a statement.

Syrian activists have frequently said the Syrian military has used helicopters to fire on rebel targets, but Ghosheh's comments were the first time the observers had reported their use in the conflict.

(Editing by Jon Hemming)