French President Francois Hollande attends the second working session of the G20 Summit at Constantine Palace in Strelna near St. Petersburg, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool

ST. PETERSBURG Leaders of G20 nations on Friday agreed chemical weapons had been used in Syria but disagreed on who was responsible for last month's attack, French President Francois Hollande said.

Hollande, whose country has pushed with the United States for military strikes to punish Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, said he would seek to bring together a coalition of states in favour of such an intervention if the U.N. Security Council could not agree action.

"(In such a case) a broad coalition should be formed and is being formed among all those countries that do not accept that a country, a regime, should use chemical weapons," he told a news conference after the summit.

(Writing by John Irish; editing by Mark John)