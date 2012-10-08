Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
BEIRUT Syrian forces advanced on Monday for the first time in months into the rebel-held Khalidiya district in the central city of Homs, rebels in the neighbourhood said.
Government forces fighting rebels seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad have been bombarding 12 districts in the besieged city for four days.
"For the first time in months the Assad army has entered these areas in Khalidiya," a fighter told Reuters by Skype. "They have occupied buildings that we were stationed in and we had to evacuate."
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.