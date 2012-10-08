BEIRUT Syrian forces advanced on Monday for the first time in months into the rebel-held Khalidiya district in the central city of Homs, rebels in the neighbourhood said.

Government forces fighting rebels seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad have been bombarding 12 districts in the besieged city for four days.

"For the first time in months the Assad army has entered these areas in Khalidiya," a fighter told Reuters by Skype. "They have occupied buildings that we were stationed in and we had to evacuate."

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny, editing by Diana Abdallah)