Residents look for belongings in the debris after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Al Zarazir district in southern Aleppo city, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An injured child reacts inside a field hospital after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Residents try to put out a fire at a site after what activists said were two air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

BEIRUT At least 48 people including rebel fighters have been killed in Syrian government air bombardments around a town in the central province of Homs, a monitoring group said on Wednesday.

Two days of air strikes left women and children among the dead, including a mother who was killed along with five of her children, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors violence in Syria through a network of sources.

Around a dozen fighters and multiple rebel commanders were also confirmed killed in the bombardment, which targeted Talbiseh, a town north of the city of Homs on the country's main north-south highway.

In May, Syrian rebels had abandoned their last stronghold in the heart of Homs city, which had been an epicentre of the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.

The death toll from the bombardment on Talbiseh - which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday - is expected to rise because dozens of people including children were in critical condition, the Observatory said.

More than 190,000 people have been killed in Syria's conflict and millions more displaced, according to the United Nations. The conflict began more than three years ago as a peaceful protest movement and turned into civil war after a government crackdown.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Toby Chopra)