MOSCOW Russia said on Friday that a three-day ceasefire has been agreed as part of what it called a "landmark" deal to allow for the evacuation of civilians from Homs and supplies of humanitarian aid for those who choose to remain.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Russian embassy in Damascus "played a energetic role" in what it said was an agreement reached in negotiations between the local governor and a regional U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Syria.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)