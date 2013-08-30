A U.N. chemical weapons expert meets a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. U.N. chemical weapons experts investigating an apparent gas attack that killed hundreds of civilians in rebel-held suburbs of Damascus made a second trip across the front line to take samples. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A U.N. chemical weapons expert talks to a woman during their visit to a hospital where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 28, 2013. U.N. chemical weapons experts investigating an apparent gas attack that killed hundreds of civilians in rebel-held suburbs of Damascus made a second trip across the front line to take samples. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A U.N. chemical weapons expert chats with a doctor as he visits a hospital, where people affected by an apparent gas attack are being treated at, in Damascus' suburb of Zamalka August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

A U.N. chemical weapons expert (2nd L) takes a picture of a person affected by an apparent gas attack, at a hospital where she is being treated , in the Damascus suburb of Zamalka August 29, 2013. A team of U.N. experts left their Damascus hotel for a third day of on-site investigations into apparent chemical weapons attacks on the outskirts of the capital. Activists and doctors in rebel-held areas said the six-car U.N. convoy was scheduled to visit the scene of strikes in the eastern Ghouta suburbs. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdullah

BEIRUT United Nations inspectors arrived at a military hospital in a government-held area of Damascus on Friday to visit soldiers affected by an apparent chemical attack, a Reuters witness said.

The inspectors have spent the week visiting rebel-controlled areas on the outskirts of Damascus after reports of a poison gas attack last week that the opposition blames on President Bashar al-Assad. The Syrian government accuses the rebels of firing chemical munitions at civilians and soldiers.

Witnesses said the team were meeting with soldiers at the Mezze Military Airport who government media said were exposed to poison gas in the Damascus suburb of Jobar on Saturday.

A Reuters witness said the U.N. inspectors were not carrying body armour, indicating they would not cross into rebel-held territory after their visit to the military base.

Official media said some soldiers were overcome by fumes after finding chemical agents in a tunnel that had been used by insurgents.

The state news agency SANA said soldiers "suffered from cases of suffocation." State TV footage did not appear to show evidence of chemical weapons. It showed five blue and green plastic drums, normally used to transport oil, lined against a wall in a room and several rusty mortar bombs and grenades.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Mark Heinrich)