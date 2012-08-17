GENEVA The Red Cross is discussing with a powerful Shi'ite Muslim clan in Lebanon whether it could have a role in the release of a kinsman kidnapped in Syria that triggered abductions of Syrian activists in retaliation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday it had met with a brother of Hassan al-Meqdad, who was abducted last week.

The clan has abducted more than 20 Syrian opposition activists and a Turkish businessman, although it declared an end to its hostage-taking on Thursday, saying it had enough hostages to press for the release of its kinsman.

The clan says it is seeking to put pressure on the rebel Free Syrian Army to release Meqdad by targeting Syrians it says are part of the rebel force and citizens of Turkey, one of the rebels' regional sponsors.

The kidnappings have evoked memories of Lebanon's own civil war, reinforcing fears that the Syria conflict could trigger more instability in a much smaller neighbour where Damascus has had a major influence over politics and security for decades.

The confidential talks were held in Beirut on Thursday night, a Geneva spokesman for the neutral aid agency said.

"The ICRC met with the brother of Hassan al-Meqdad yesterday (Thursday) evening in Beirut. Discussions were on what the ICRC's potential role could be in the release," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in response to an inquiry.

The ICRC does not get involved in negotiations for the release of abductees, but on request from a family it can try to establish contact with the "detaining party" in order to provide information to relatives, Hassan said.

"The ICRC can also facilitate the handover and transfer of the person when he is liberated and where a neutral intermediary is needed, always acting upon the request of all parties."

He declined to say whether ICRC officials in Damascus were in touch with the rebel Free Syrian Army about the case.

"For the situation of Syrian and Turkish nationals, the ICRC will act only upon a direct request made by families of those abducted," Hassan said.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have told their citizens to leave Lebanon after Wednesday's kidnappings and threats.

