A view of the site of an explosion near major military and security compounds in Damascus September 2,2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA

Demonstrators hold Syrian opposition flags and placards during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Sermeen, near Idlib, August 31, 2012. The banner (top) reads, 'Sermeen'. The placards read, 'The longest river in the world is the Syrian blood river' (bottom L), 'From Sermeen to Tripoli (in Lebanon), we are, one flag, same issue, one blood and one country' (2nd L) and 'Announcement of the rebels - demand from the regime to send more jets to Idlib'. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A view of the entrance of Bab El Hadid checkpoint in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Free Syrian Army fighters take up position at Tananir square in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy sits at a local bread bakery in the old city of Aleppo August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Demonstrators hold white flags reading, 'There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is the prophet', during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Binsh, near Idlib, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, are seen in Homs August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, are seen in Homs August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks in the street of El Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Free Syrian Army fighter hides in a building during a shootout with snipers on a street at El Amreeyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Free Syrian Army snipers take up position in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Aleppo September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The wreckage of a vehicle is seen after an explosion near major military and security compounds in Damascus September 2, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA

AMMAN Syrian rebels said they planted bombs inside the Syrian army's General Staff headquarters in central Damascus on Sunday as President Bashar al-Assad's forces bulldozed buildings to the ground in parts of the capital that have backed the uprising.

Syrian state television said four people were wounded in what it called a terrorist attack on the General Staff compound in the highly guarded Abu Rummaneh district, where another bomb attack killed four of Assad's top lieutenants two months ago.

"The operation targeted officers in the Assad army who have been planning and giving the go ahead for the massacres against the Syrian people," said a video statement by the Grandsons of the Prophet brigade, a division of the Free Syrian Army.

"Bombs were planted inside the army headquarters," said the video statement, which was broadcast on Arab satellite channels.

But as the rebels demonstrated they could strike at the heart of the security apparatus, residents said army bulldozers moved on al-Zayat and Farouk neighbourhoods to the west, and destroyed at least 20 buildings in the Sunni Muslim areas that have sheltered the insurgents.

In the eastern Damascus neighbourhood of Hazza, footage taken by activists on Sunday showed several buildings on fire. Opposition sources said the army had earlier stormed the area and executed 27 young men.

"Any youth of fighting age seems to have been captured and killed," said activist Obadah al-Haj, who had fled the area.

Activist video footage from the area showed a young man lying dead beside a yellow taxi, shot in the face. Another dead youth was in the driver seat, blood covering his head and chest.

Assad belongs to the minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that has dominated power since members of the sect led a military coup in 1963. Assad's father took power in 1970.

Loyalist forces killed at least 25 men on Sunday when they shelled and stormed al-Fan, a Sunni village in the province of Hama, opposition campaigners said.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights said most of the men appear to have been killed by shelling, but an unspecified number were executed when troops stormed the village later. The official state news agency said a military operation on Fan targeted "terrorists who were scaring citizens".

Video footage from Fan taken by activists showed women and family members crying over bodies wrapped in white sheets and placed in a row on the floor of a mosque.

AIR ATTACKS

As the uprising in Syria has spread, it has taken on a more sectarian bent, with activists saying Assad's best trained forces from the mostly Alawite Fourth Division and the Republican Guards are spearheading the fight in the capital.

Assad, who is backed by Shi'ite Iran and its Hezbollah Lebanese proxy, has lost control of rural areas in northern, eastern and southern regions and has used helicopter gunships and fighter jets to try to subdue the opposition.

But the aerial bombardment has driven fresh waves of refugees into neighbouring countries, reviving Turkish calls for "safe zones" to be set up on Syrian territory.

With Russia and China blocking action by the U.N. Security Council however and little appetite among Western states, or Turkey itself, for committing troops to secure such zones, there is scant chance they will be set up any time soon.

Rebels said they seized an air defence facility and attacked a military airport in the eastern province of Deir al Zor on Saturday. Video footage showed a walled army command centre in the province coming under attack.

In the southern city of Deraa, which stands between Damascus and Jordan, troops continued razing and bulldozing houses in the old part of the city for a third day after army shelling and aerial bombardment drove 40,000 people from there to Jordan.

Free Syrian Army fighters had left, their light weapons no match to the firepower of Assad's forces, residents said.

"There are around 20 homes that have been demolished and 200 burnt," said Ahmad Abu Nabout, a resident of Deraa. "Old Deraa is deserted. Troops cover up their looting by burning the homes or in some cases blowing them up."

(Additional reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi and Laila Bassam; Editing by Jon Hemming)