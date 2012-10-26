Bread supplied by Turkish officials is seen near a Syrian refugee boy walking between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian refugee woman carries bread as she walks to her tent during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Syrian refugee woman walks between tents during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Mustafa, a 13-year old Syrian refugee boy from Idlib province, sleeps at a mosque where he took shelter after arriving in Turkey, during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (3th R) performs prayers for Eid al-Adha at al-Afram Mosque in al-Muhajirin area in Damascus October 26, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (3th R) perform prayers for Eid al-Adha, at al-Afram Mosque in al-Muhajirin area in Damascus October 26, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad performs prayers for Eid al-Adha at al-Afram Mosque in al-Muhajirin area in Damascus October 26, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Sana

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) chats with people after performing prayers for Eid al-Adha at al-Afram Mosque in al-Muhajirin area in Damascus October 26, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after Eid al-Adha prayers in Sermeen near Damascus October 26, 2012. The banner reads as 'Sermeen'. REUTERS/Mahmoud Abu Al-Ezz/Shaam News Network/Handout

A crowd gathers in front of damaged buildings after a car bomb exploded at Daf al-Shok district, in Damascus October 26, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana

A crowd gathers in front of damaged buildings after a car bomb exploded at Daf al-Shok district, in Damascus October 26, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana

BEIRUT Syrian opposition activists reported a return to heavy government bombardment in major cities on Saturday, further undermining a truce intended to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha religious holiday.

Activists in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, the suburbs of Damascus and in Aleppo, where rebels hold roughly half of Syria's most populous city, said that mortar bombs were being fired into residential areas on Saturday morning.

The bombardment came on the second day of a truce called by international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who had hoped to use it to build broader moves towards ending the 19-month-old conflict which has killed an estimated 32,000 people.

"The army began firing mortars at 7 a.m. I have counted 15 explosions in one hour and we already have two civilians killed," said Mohammed Doumany, an activist from the Damascus suburb of Douma, where pockets of rebels are based. "I can't see any difference from before the truce and now," he added.

The Syrian military has said it responded to attacks by insurgents on army positions on Friday, in line with its announcement on Thursday that it would cease military activity during the holiday but reserved the right to react to rebel actions.

A statement from the General Command of the Armed Forces detailed several ceasefire violations in which it said "terrorists" had fired on checkpoints and bombed a military police patrol in Aleppo.

More than 150 people were killed on Friday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based opposition organisation with a network of sources within Syria.

Most were shot by sniper fire or in clashes, the Observatory said, highlighting a temporary drop in intensity of the civil war in which Assad's forces have been conducting daily airstrikes and heavy artillery raids in most cities.

Forty-three soldiers were killed in ambushes and during clashes, it added, and state TV reported a powerful car bomb which killed five people in Damascus.

Violence had initially appeared to wane in some areas on Friday but truce breaches by both sides swiftly marred Syrians' hopes of celebrating Eid al-Adha, the climax of the Haj pilgrimage to Mecca, in peace.

Brahimi's ceasefire appeal had won widespread international support, including from Russia, China and Iran, President Assad's main foreign allies.

The war in Syria pits mainly Sunni Muslim rebels against Assad, from the minority Alawite sect which is distantly related to Shi'ite Islam. Brahimi has warned that the conflict could suck in Sunni and Shi'ite powers across the Middle East.

Brahimi's predecessor, former U.N. chief Kofi Annan, declared a ceasefire in Syria on April 12, but it soon became a dead letter, along with the rest of his six-point peace plan.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Myra MacDonald)