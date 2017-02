Syrian activist Mohamed Maizar from community relief organization Percana uses his mobile phone as fellow activists write down the names of refugees who fled from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to stay at houses provided by relatives and locals in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sabah Juma'a, a Syrian refugee from the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, carries her child as she waits to receive food from community relief organization Percana in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Free Syrian Army carry the body of an activist during his funeral at Khalid ibn al Walid Mosque in Homs November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Residents are seen on a tank after Free Syrian Army fighters said they had defeated government troops at a military base at the town of Atareb near Aleppo November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ezzdin/Shaam News Network/Handout

Free Syrian Army fighters pose near a tank after they said they fought and defeated government troops at military base at the town of Atareb near Aleppo November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ezzdin/Shaam News Network/Handout

Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after Friday prayers in Kafranbel, near Idlib November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Raed Al-Fares/Shaam News Network/Handout

A view is seen of buildings damaged after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fired missiles at Daria near Damascus November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kenan Al-Derani/Shaam News Network/Handout

Buildings are damaged after a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad fired missiles at Daria near Damascus November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kenan Al-Derani/Shaam News Network/Handout

Syrian refugees flee from their home in the northern Syrian town of Ras al-Ain and run to cross the border fence into Turkey during gunfire, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

AMMAN Syrian rebels said on Sunday they had captured a helicopter base east of Damascus after an overnight assault, their latest gain in a costly battle to unseat President Bashar al-Assad that is drawing nearer to his seat of power.

The Marj al-Sultan base, 15 km (10 miles) from the capital, is the second military facility on the outskirts of the city reported to have fallen to Assad's opponents this month.

Activists said rebels had destroyed two helicopters and taken 15 prisoners.

"We are coming for you Bashar," a rebel shouted in an internet video of what activists said was Marj al-Sultan. Restrictions on non-state media meant it could not be verified.

The rebels have been tightening their hold on farmland and urban centres to the east and northeast of Damascus while a major battle has been underway for a week in the suburb of Daraya near the main highway south.

"We are seeing the starting signs of a rebel siege of Damascus," veteran opposition campaigner Fawaz Tello said from Berlin. "Marj al-Sultan is very near to the Damascus Airport road and to the airport itself. The rebels appear to be heading toward cutting this as well as the main northern artery to Aleppo."

Assad's core forces, drawn mainly from his minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam that has dominated power in Syria for nearly five decades, are entrenched in the capital.

They also have devastating air superiority although they have failed to prevent rebels increasing their presence on the edge of the capital and in neighbourhoods on the periphery.

A Syrian government air strike on the rebel-held village of Deir al-Asafir, 12 km (8 miles) east of Damascus, killed 10 children on Sunday, opposition activists said.

Internet video footage also showed residents collecting young bodies hit by shrapnel. A sobbing woman picked up the lifeless body of a girl, while the bodies of two boys were shown in the back seat of a car.

"None of those killed were older than 15 years old. There are two women among 15 people wounded," said Abu Kassem, an activist in the village told Reuters.

A Western diplomat following the fighting said Assad still had the upper hand. "The army will allow positions to fall here and there, but it can still easily muster the strength to drive back the rebels where it sees a danger," the diplomat said.

"The rebels are very short of international support and they do not have the supplies to keep up a sustained fight, especially in Damascus."

IRAN CONDEMNS PATRIOT PLAN

Iran said Turkey's request to NATO to deploy Patriot defensive missiles near its border with Syria would add to problems in the region, where Iran is pitted against mostly Sunni Turkey and Gulf Sunni powers.

Iran's Shi'ite rulers have stepped up support for Assad while Sunni Arab powers helped forge a new opposition coalition this month recognised by France and Britain as the sole representative of the Syrians.

Syria has called the missile request "provocative", seeing it as a first step toward a no-fly zone over Syrian airspace which the opposition is seeking to help them hold territory against an enemy with overwhelming firepower from the air.

Most foreign powers are reluctant to go that far.

NATO has said the possible deployment of the missiles was purely defensive. The U.S.-led Western alliance has had some talks on the request but has yet to take a decision.

Turkey fears security on its border may crumble as the Syrian army fights harder against the rebels, some of whom have enjoyed sanctuary in Turkey in their 20-month-old revolt against Assad's rule.

Ankara has scrambled fighter jets and returned fire after stray Syrian shells and mortar bombs from heavy fighting along the border landed in its territory.

More than 120,000 Syrian refugees are sheltering in camps in southern Turkey and more are expected with winter setting in and millions of people estimated to be short of food inside Syria.

Abu Mussab, a rebel operative in the area of Hajar al-Aswad in south Damascus, said the opposition fighters had given up expecting a no-fly zone. "The bet is now on better organisation and tactics," he said.

The video said by activists to have been filmed at the Marj al-Sultan base showed rebel fighters carrying AK-47 rifles.

An anti-aircraft gun was positioned on top of an empty bunker and a rebel commander from the Ansar al-Islam, a major Muslim rebel unit, was shown next to a helicopter.

"With God's help, the Marj al-Sultan airbase in eastern Ghouta has been liberated," the commander said in the video. Eastern Ghouta, a mix of agricultural land and built-up urban areas, has been a rebel stronghold for months.

Damaged mobile radar stations could be seen on hilltops, with rebels waiving as they walked around the compound.

Footage from Saturday evening showed rebels firing rocket-propelled grenades at the base, and what appeared to be a helicopter engulfed in flames.

Last week rebels briefly captured an air defence base near the southern Damascus district of Hajar al-Aswad, seizing weapons and equipment before pulling out to avoid retaliation from Assad's air force.

(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut Yeganeh Torbati in Dubai and Ece Toksabay in Istanbul; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)