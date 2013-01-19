A demonstrator holds a weapon and chants slogans as others wave Syrian opposition flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

A woman and children stand on a balcony as they watch people protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr district January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Demonstrators carry placards and hold a Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Kafranbel in Idlib province January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Demonstrators chant slogans and carry a banner during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's regime in Kafranbel in Idlib province January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his rifle before opening fire at Syrian Army soldiers in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their rifles in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Free Syrian Army fighters walk with their rifles in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Damage is seen at the frontline in the Al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs, in a picture provided by Shaam News Network January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Thair Al-Khalidieh/Shaam News Network/Handout

Residents stand near buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Daraya January 18, 2013, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network. REUTERS/Kenan Al-Derani/Shaam News Network/Handout

Residents stand near buildings damaged by what activists said were missiles fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Daraya January 18, 2013, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network . REUTERS/Kenan Al-Derani/Shaam News Network/Handout

A man walks past buildings destroyed in an air strike by the Syrian air force in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Syrian security personnel, members of the civil defence and civilians gather at the site where a large blast hit a neighbourhood of the Syrian city of Aleppo January 18, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Rubble is removed from the entrance of a damaged building after a large blast hit a neighbourhood of the Syrian city of Aleppo January 18, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Syrian security personnel and civilians gather at the site where a large blast hit a neighbourhood of the Syrian city of Aleppo January 18, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Rescuers search for casualties at a damaged building after a large blast hit a neighbourhood of the Syrian city of Aleppo January 18, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

BEIRUT Twelve people were killed when an explosion rocked a government -held district of the disputed Syrian city of Aleppo on Friday, a monitoring group said, and both sides in the conflict accused the other of mounting the attack.

State television showed the collapsed side of a building and rubble spilling into nearby streets. A crowd sifted through the wreckage as medics loaded bloodied bodies onto stretchers.

It said the explosion had been caused by a rocket fired by a "terrorist group" - a term it uses to describe the rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad.

Activists said the building in Muhafaza Sakaniya, a government-held neighbourhood of a city fought over by the army and rebels for months, had been hit by a military air strike.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 12 people were killed and dozens wounded in the explosion.

"The rebels do not have this capability yet," said Hameed Barrasho, an activist in Aleppo speaking by Skype. "We have several reports of a jet in the area before the strike. This is the regime trying to sow more chaos in the city."

Car bombs, rocket strikes and summary killings are now daily occurrences across the country in the 22-month-old conflict and it is often difficult to determine who is behind an attack.

Two blasts at the University of Aleppo killed more than 80 people on Tuesday and each side blamed the other for that attack.

More than 60,000 people have now been killed in the conflict, which began in March 2012 as peaceful pro-democracy protests but descended into civil war after a state crackdown.

The opposition, mostly drawn from Syria's Sunni Muslim majority, is demanding that Assad surrenders power. He and his family, from the Shi'ite-linked Alawite minority, have ruled Syria for four decades starting with his late father Hafez.

CAR BOMB IN SOUTH

Residents of the capital Damascus reported government air raids on rebel-held suburbs. The opposition holds a semicircle of territory around the city but has been blocked from advancing into central Damascus by heavy daily air and artillery strikes.

Opposition activists in the suburb of Douma, east of Damascus, posted video of the bodies of at least 10 men who appeared to have been executed. The men's hands were tied, and most were shot in the head or the eyes.

Violence also hit further south. Activists said a car bomb exploded outside a mosque, killing at least five people and wounding dozens at a refugee camp in Deraa, near the border with Jordan.

The camp was made a city district after it was set up years ago for people who fled the Golan Heights after Israel occupied the Syrian territory in 1967.

Syrians fleeing the current violence had also taken shelter in the area, said the Observatory, which has a network of activists across Syria. The camp has been a site of clashes between rebels and state forces in recent months, it said.

(Writing by Erika Solomon; Editing by Angus MacSwan)